Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 15 arrested in Hyderabad

The police seized 116 kg Codeine Phosphate and 15.2 kg Alprazolam tablets apart from 14 mobile phones from them

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 23 February 23
Hyderabad: In a major operation, 15 persons who were allegedly selling Codeine Phosphate and Alprazolam tablets were caught by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) team on Thursday.

The police seized 116 kg Codeine Phosphate and 15.2 kg Alprazolam tablets apart from 14 mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Pavan Agarwal, Mohd Basheer Ahmed, A Satyanarayana, Pocham Venu Akshaya, A Venkata Suresh Babu, G Purana Chander, M Mallesh, R Srinivas Reddy, Konda Venugopal, M Sridhar, M Pavan Kumar, Mohd Abdul Hafeez, Mohd Abdul Sami, Zahiruddin Ahmed and Neeraj Singh.

“The gang was procuring the drugs illegally from other cities and supplying it illegally to persons who were using drugs,” said DCP H NEW, G Chakravarthy. The seized drugs are reportedly valued at Rs. 20 lakh.

