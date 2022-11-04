DSP aims to bring back live music in songs on the forefront of Bollywood music with his new track

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

The song was also trending on No.1 on most of the digital platforms and proved to be an absolute chartbuster.

Hyderabad: Ace music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP, brings back refreshing music with the first song of ‘Drishyam 2’ titled ‘Saath Hum Rahein’. The Rockstar has used live music instruments to create this soul-soothing song written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. After the release of ‘Saath Hum Rahein’ from ‘Drishyam 2’, music connoisseurs across the world heaped accolades on pan-Indian Rockstar DSP for his soulful melody and for bringing back lively, refreshing and refined music to feature films.

The song was also trending on No.1 on most of the digital platforms and proved to be an absolute chartbuster. DSP is flooded with amazing reviews from musicians for his stupendous and creative work, and for bringing back live musicians in the forefront songs of Bollywood. Kudos to Rockstar DSP for the way he has utilised instruments such as saxophone, melodica, guitars and bass, said one of his fans on YouTube comments.

Elated over the response, DSP said, “I am very happy to know that its impact is visible on the audience. I use live instruments in all my songs and BGM. I’m touched when it is received well amongst the music listeners.”

DSP has won hearts from Hindi music lovers on his new track, sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Apart from the freshness of music, a different tinge of new sound is heard. Ever since DSP’s compositions for ‘Pushpa’ became superhit, listeners have been expecting another melody from him with bated breath. This easy-paced song has no stampede of sargam anywhere. The rise and fall of notes from each instrument have been well worked out.