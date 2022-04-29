Early Bird turns lucky charm for GHMC

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

People paying property tax at GHMC Citizen Service Centre, utilising the Early Bird Scheme.

Hyderabad: For the first time since it was initiated, collections of the Early Bird scheme of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have crossed Rs 600 crore, with the civic body now hoping that the scheme will add around Rs 700 crore to the corporation’s coffers this year.

So far, the highest tax collection under the scheme was during the 2020-21 financial year, when the figures were Rs 572.29 crore.

On April 28, over Rs 50 crore was collected, the highest tax collected in one day by the civic body under this scheme. So far, in just 29 days, Rs 616.67 crore was added to the GHMC coffers with 6,50,415 persons paying property tax. The highest tax collected was from Serilingampally circle (Rs 77.08 crore ) followed by Jubilee Hills (Rs 65.18 crore) and Khairatabad (Rs 53.26. crore).

Under GHMC’s Property Tax Early Bird Scheme, a 5 per cent rebate on property tax is offered to building owners and the last date of availing the discount is April 30. Under the scheme that began on April 1, the rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears.

Property owners availed the scheme by paying online by visiting the GHMC website (https://onlinepayments.ghmc.gov.in/), through GHMC Citizen Services Centres, MeeSeva Centers and bill collectors.

With over Rs.294 crore being collected online, GHMC officials said most business establishments have recovered from losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Out of the total tax collected, Rs 294.33 crore was collected online. This means the property owners volunteered to pay tax and it is a sign that business establishments have bounced back,” a GHMC official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .