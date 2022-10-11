Eat right to stay mentally fit

Hyderabad: Just like most physical ailments, your mental health is also directly connected to the food you are consuming on a daily basis. Those suffering from mental health issues like depression and anxiety often have poor food choices. Your gastrointestinal tract is home to millions of bacteria, which affects the production of neurotransmitters, which are molecules that constantly carry information from the gut to the brain. (Dopamine and serotonin are two typical examples.) Healthy food consumption promotes the development of “good” bacteria, which in turn helps the production of neurotransmitters.

Similarly, the more coffee, sugary, and junk food you consume, the more it is likely to affect this production.

Dr Aswini Sagar, Clinical & Sports Nutritionist, Ahaarveda, says, “If someone has eaten a lot of deep fried food or sugary food or meat, bad bacteria gets accumulated and causes a sudden fluctuation in energy levels. One moment, you feel high and then within half an hour you will feel exhausted and again crave junk food. It’s a circle. Eating thrice a day and including fresh vegetables, cooked vegetables, and some quantity of unpolished rice or millet, is suggested as it releases sugar very slowly. And, mental health is a holistic approach which requires people to eat nutritious food at proper intervals, do breathing exercises and Yoga and seek professional help.”

Aswini suggests people suffering from mental issues consume a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables because there’s so much life and colour in them. “Involve food that has anti-oxidants like green leafy vegetables, make sure you have a high intake of probiotics like yogurt and consume a lot of water. Include millets and brown rice in your diet but do not overdo anything,” added Aswini.

A proper intake of cold-pressed oils, fish, eggs, nuts, legumes, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables can help make those depressed feel better.