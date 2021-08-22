Eatala facing rough weather in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: BJP leader Eatala Rajender seems to be running into rough weather going by the desertions the saffron party has been witnessing in the past few days.

Disullisioned supporters of Rajender who joined the BJP along with him have been quitting the party on a regular basis since they are unable to adjust, the latest being the resignation of the former Minister’s close associate and Deputy Chairman of Karimnagar District Cooperative Commercial Bank Pingali Ramesh, former MPP Chukka Ranjit and others on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Huzurabad, Ramesh said he was unable to adjust in BJP and had hence decided to quit and join TRS. “Development of the State was possible only under TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. We decided to return to TRS to take forward the developmental activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao held a meeting with party leaders and public representatives and took stock of the situation. Harish Rao, who arrived in Huzurabad on Saturday night, met with party leaders at Rajya Sabha MP Capt. Laxmikantha Rao’s guest house in Singapur on the outskirts of Huzurabad. The Minister left Huzurabad on Sunday morning.