Eatala Rajender, Bandi supporters clash at party office

Interestingly, the BJP social media wing situated at the party State headquarters has split into two factions and is posting sarcastic videos against each others' leaders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The change of guard in the State unit of BJP appears to have not resolved the issues between former State president Bandi Sanjay and the newly appointed chairman of the State election management committee, Eatala Rajender. The war of words on social media between the two leaders’ supporters has been going on ever since Bandi was shunted out from the post of party State president.

The issue between the two groups turned violent after Eatala faction district presidents, district in-charges and members, who came to the party office to attend the party’s State executive meeting, allegedly attacked the Bandi faction media cell members for posting videos against their leader. In fact, a Bandi supporter was dragged by his collar by the Eatala faction members.

It is learnt that the Eatala faction locked the social media room and raised slogans in support of their leader. However, the issue was settled through the intervention of party senior leaders. The State leadership tried to play down the issue by saying that it was a small scuffle and that it had nothing to do with internal squabbles.

Sources said Bandi Sanjay’s supporters were blaming Eatala for the removal of their leader from the party president post. The rise of Eatala in the party too has not gone well with one section of BJP leaders and they are trying to create hurdles for him, they said.