eBRTS set to ease travel on busy KPHB-Financial District route

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:39 AM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: The commute from Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) to Financial District — with the route meandering through the fast-developing areas of Narsingi, and the already-booming HITEC City and Kokapet – is all set to ease out once the Elevated Bus Rapid Transport System (eBRTS) is ready.

Quashing rumours that the project was put on the backburner, officials confirmed that the much-awaited facility was very much on. The ambitious project, aimed at meeting public transport needs of future generations, will be 29-km-long with 24 stations. The facility will provide integration with the existing Metro Rail corridors at KPHB and Raidurg, MMTS at HITEC City and the proposed Metro Rail to the Airport Express Metro Line at Narsingi.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) covering the alignment, technology options and financial analysis, among other aspects, is being finalised, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) is exploring the feasibility of a semi high-speed rail system connecting Hyderabad to tier-2 cities of Telangana and neighbouring States. Proposals have already been invited from reputed and experienced firms for carrying out a pre-feasibility study for the proposed semi-high speed rail connectivity from Hyderabad to Warangal and Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

Another major boost to the city’s public transport will be the Personal Rapid Transit System (PRTS), which will provide last-mile connectivity from Raidurg Metro station to the surrounding areas of Mindspace, Knowledge City and Inorbit Mall, to name a few. The identified corridor is 7.5 km connecting Raidurg Metro station with Mindspace, Inorbit Mall, Aurobindo, Knowledge City, My Home Bhooja, Skyview and ITC Kohenur, among other locations.

To improve first- and last-mile connectivity, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has adopted an environmental conservation method and has pressed into service electric autos and bikes. These vehicles will ferry passengers from the first and last stop of Metro Rail to their final destinations.

The HMRL has already collaborated with MetroRide as its first- and last-mile connectivity partner. The MetroRide electric auto services are already in operation at the Parade Ground and Raidurg Metro stations. “The tariff starts from Rs 10 per ride with a minimal wait time,” an HMRL official said.