ECI holds meeting with observers ahead of announcing schedule for assembly polls in 5 states

By ANI Published Date - 11:29 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday held a meeting of observers ahead of announcing the schedule for assembly elections in five states with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking them to ensure that the menace of money power is controlled thoroughly.

ECI on Friday organised briefing meeting for general, police and expenditure observers for the assembly elections in five states- Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The Commission, in an official statement said that the Chief Election Commissioner, while addressing a briefing meeting for observers to be deployed for the forthcoming elections has directed the commission’s observers to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.

Their job, he said, is to ensure a level playing field and purity of elections.

Rajiv Kumar further said that the commission is increasingly concentrating on having a humane face, by facilitating and including persons with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens (80+) and particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) with the help of special provisions, such home voting, and accessible polling stations.

Elections are likely to be conducted in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan in November and December. The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January of the coming year, while the term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will end on December 17 this year.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that the election should not only be fair but also seen to be fair. He instructed the observers to keep an eye on social media and ensure corrective actions.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel asked observers to ensure their work is carried out in letter and spirit and ensure the rule of law. He said that observers are eyes and ears of ECI and should deal with complaints promptly.

The observers were also briefed on various important themes related to election like EVM, electoral rolls, MCC, expenditure, legal provisions, IT initiatives, MCMC and social-media related SOPs.

Around 1180 officials attended the sessions at Constitution Club of India in the national capital.

