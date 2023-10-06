Seniors in Congress may oppose ticket to Myanmpally’s son

Seasoned party leaders in the Congress are preparing to oppose any move by the party leadership to allot two seats to one family.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 11:02 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Medak: Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s joining in the Congress party might not get his son an Assembly ticket from the Medak constituency, though this was the sole reason why he quit the BRS. Seasoned party leaders in the Congress are preparing to oppose any move by the party leadership to allot two seats to one family.

Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Mydam Balakrishna asserted that the Congress would certainly follow the Udayapur declaration where the party decided to give one ticket to a family. Balakrishna who is aspiring for a ticket from Medak constituency said he would respect the party’s decision to field anyone from the Constituency. However, he expected the party leadership to abide by the Udayapur declaration. He maintained that Mynampally Hanumantha Rao or his son could contest from Malkajigiri or Medak. However, he would certainly oppose it if both of them sought tickets.

Pointing out that he was in Congress for many years supporting the cadre every day in the constituency, Balakrishna said that the party should also respect the workers who were responsible for keeping the party alive.

Meanwhile, the Congress was already facing the heat for admitting Hanumantha Rao into the party in Medak. District Congress Committee president, Medak Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy, several mandal level leaders had quit the party protesting his joining.

The party leaders in Medak said that many Congress leaders may follow Kantareddy’s footsteps if the Congress gave tickets to Hanumantha Rao and his son Rohit Rao. That will certainly impact the outcome of the election in Medak, another senior Congress leader said.