ECI permits live telecast of Bhadrachalam Kalyanotsavam

On April 4, the ECI had rejected the Endowments department’s Screening Committee appeal to permit a live telecast as well.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 09:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has permitted the live telecast of Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanotsavam at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday, subject to the provisions of Model Code of Conduct, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said.

The ECI had earlier not permitted presentation of Pattu Vastralu and Muthyala Talambralu by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy or Endowment Minister Konda Surekha on the occasion of the Kalyanotsavam.

Following this, the Endowments Minister wrote to Vikas Raj to reconsider the appeal for permitting a live telecast of the Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanotsavam at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.