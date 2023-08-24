Eco Captains appointed in SCCL’s educational institutions

An active student from each class would be made an Eco Captain in all the colleges and schools in six districts under Singareni Collieries Educational Society

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:59 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

SCCL Director (Personnel and Finance) N Balram along with Eco Captains planted saplings in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: As part of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) initiative to spread environmental awareness and activism among students, Environmental Captains have been appointed in schools and colleges run by SCCL.

An active student from each class would be made an Eco Captain in all the colleges and schools in six districts under Singareni Collieries Educational Society. They would be given responsibility to organise various programmes throughout the year towards environmental protection.

SCCL Director (Personnel and Finance) N Balram formally appointed Eco Captains at Singareni Junior and Degree Women’s College and Singareni School in Kothagudem and handed over badges to the students. He along with the Eco Captains planted saplings.

The programme was undertaken to instill love and consciousness towards the environment from childhood. Appointing Environmental Captains in educational institutions was unique. A ban on plastic would be imposed in SCCL schools and colleges, he said.

Singareni Collieries aims to educate children about the environment and for that purpose a syllabus was being developed by gathering information and teaching points from organisations like WWF, Bird Watchers and the Forest Department to teach students in an inspiring manner.

He said that the students should try to plant saplings wherever there was an empty space available in their houses and surroundings besides explaining to parents about environmental pollution and benefits of planting saplings.

SCCL GM (Education) N Venkateswara Rao, AGM (Personnel) Benedict Nicholas, Personnel Manager Vara Prasad, principals Ch Sharada, Sandhyarani, Prabhakar and others were present, said a release here.

Also Read SCCL to step up solar power generation with more units