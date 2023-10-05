ED misuse will backfire on BJP in election: Samajwadi Party MP

Samajwadi Party MP Shafique-Ur-Rehman-Bark on Thursday alleged that the BJP was abusing the powers of the Enforcement Directorate to get votes of people but it will all backfire on it.

By PTI Published Date - 04:32 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Samajwadi Party MP Shafique-Ur-Rehman-Bark on Thursday alleged that the BJP was abusing the powers of the Enforcement Directorate to get votes of people but it will all backfire on it.

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP Shafique-Ur-Rehman-Bark on Thursday alleged that the BJP was abusing the powers of the Enforcement Directorate to get votes of people but it will all backfire on it.

Barq made the remark in reaction to the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh by ED on Wednesday.

“In a similar way, raids were conducted at Azam Khan’s place. This all is harassment. This is happening because the power is in their (BJP) hands. All this is happening illegally,” Barq told reporters.

He said the “misuse” of the ED will not get the Bharatiya Janata Party any votes when it faces the people in the upcoming general election.

“There are courts, there is the Constitution. Cases are sent to the courts, then what is the need of ED. This is a way of harassment to make people vote out of fear. People will openly vote for the opposition now,” he said.

The ED on Wednesday raided AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh’s home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy and later arrested him.