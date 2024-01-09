Editorial: A friend in the neighbourhood

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s fourth consecutive win in the national elections is a reassuring development for India as it ensures the continuity of a robust bilateral relationship nurtured over years. The return of a trustworthy ally in economic cooperation and in the fight against terrorism bodes well for New Delhi. The victory of the Awami League, led by Hasina, was a foregone conclusion as the main opposition party — Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) — led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia boycotted the polls, amid allegations of a crackdown on the opposition and civil society groups and suppression of freedom of expression. Despite facing accusations of being dictatorial and autocratic, the Awami League, a cadre-based party with a pan-Bangladesh footprint and wedded to secular and progressive values, has achieved remarkable economic progress and social stability during Hasina’s rule since 2009. The country is set to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030 and a middle-income nation by 2041. Compared to other South Asian countries, Bangladesh finds itself above average on the parameters of the Human Development Index. On the other hand, the BNP, which represents the right-of-centre ideology, is supported by radical forces like Jamaat-e-Islami. Hasina has been a trusted ally of India and her government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to go after the extremist elements with an iron hand. She has shown genuine sensitivity and understanding of India’s security concerns. Under her leadership, Dhaka has been facilitating efficient connectivity to India’s Northeast through overland transit and inland waterways.

India relies on Bangladesh to an extent to help bolster security at its border regions. Insurgents from northeastern States often take shelter in Bangladesh via porous border routes amid rising volatility in these regions. In fact, Bangladesh remains the only nation in South Asia that could be called a reliable strategic partner for New Delhi, as all other countries have gradually slipped out of its sphere of influence over the years. During Hasina’s rule between 1996 and 2001 and then since 2009, New Delhi’s security establishment has received cooperation from Bangladeshi agencies, and genuine efforts have been made to curb anti-India activity in that country. Bangladesh has long been a key part of India’s ‘Look East’ policy that emphasises regional transport and digital connectivity, trade and investment, and energy cooperation. The two countries, sharing a 4,000-km-long border, have developed deep political, economic and cultural ties over decades. With Hasina at the helm, insurgency dipped in the Northeast, with kingpins of militant groups such as the United Liberation Front of Assam general secretary Anup Chetia being handed over to India. Under Hasina’s leadership, the country’s growth has soared, averaging over 7%. In her poll manifesto, she promised 9% growth if voted back to power. As the Rohingya crisis deepened in Myanmar, her move to take in the refugees was appreciated by the international community.