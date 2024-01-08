Editorial: From Maldives, with malice

The latest developments in the Maldives pose a diplomatic challenge to India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 12:05 AM

The latest developments in the Maldives, culminating in the suspension of three ministers for their obscene remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are an ugly manifestation of a systematic campaign of hatred against India being orchestrated by a section of politicians and social media influencers of the island nation. This poses a diplomatic challenge to India against the backdrop of China flexing its muscles in the region. The present Maldivian government, headed by the People’s National Congress-Progressive Party of Maldives (PNC-PPM) coalition, had openly made ‘India Out’ its main campaign theme in last year’s elections. President Mohamed Muizzu, whose pro-China stand is well known, has adopted a strident approach, both during the poll campaign and after taking over the reins of power, vowing to nullify India’s influence in the archipelagic nation. The latest row, however, has a surprisingly innocuous origin. A series of posts on X from Modi promoting tourism in Lakshadweep islands has set off a flurry of social media comments by Maldivian politicians and government officials, mostly abusive and highly objectionable. It is baffling how a routine promotional post on a social media platform by a Prime Minister can trigger such an avalanche of unalloyed hatred and reprehensible comments from those holding responsible positions. Particularly shocking was the Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, Mariyam Shiuna’s comment describing Modi as a ‘clown’ and Indians as ‘cow dung’. Her deputy Malsha Sharif too made derogatory comments against India and the tourism campaign in Lakshadweep.

In fact, neither the Prime Minister nor any other Indian government official made any references to the Maldives or any other island nation popular with tourists while promoting Lakshadweep. The damage control exercise from Maldives was fairly quick with Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer condemning the derogatory remarks of his colleagues and vowing to remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all its partners, particularly its neighbours. Two former Presidents — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Mohamed Nasheed — came out strongly against the hateful comments and batted for continuing the strong, age-old relationship between the two nations. The unsavoury episode triggered strong protests from social media users in India, with many cancelling their planned trips to Maldives. At over 12%, Indians form the largest group of tourists to Maldives. The amateur Maldivian politicians and activists, who love to shoot obnoxious comments from their keypads, must first learn the history of the region and how India has consistently stood by their country in the hour of crisis. Be it the coup attempt in 1988 which was averted by Indian intervention, or disasters such as the devastating 2004 tsunami, the drinking water crisis in 2014 or Covid, India has proved to be a reliable neighbour extending assistance with no strings attached, unlike China’s whose ultimate goal is to keep India in check in its own backyard.

Also Read Editorial: Mission Aditya