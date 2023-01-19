Editorial: A new beginning

The Khammam meeting sends a clear message to the BJP that its politics of polarization must end.

Hyderabad: Rarely does history throw up defining moments that have the potential to guide the future. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s public meeting at Khammam qualifies to be that rare moment. It may well be a turning point in national politics. The man of the moment is K Chandrashekhar Rao who has emerged as a rallying point for the public yearning for change. His foray into national politics, after successfully leading the movement for Telangana statehood and setting a new benchmark in governance, strengthens the resolve of like-minded national opposition parties to put up a joint fight to defeat communal forces. The Khammam meeting not only reflects the show of opposition unity but also sends a clear and loud message to the BJP and its allies that their politics of polarization must end. Sharing the stage with the BRS were Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and CPI national general secretary D Raja. The coming together of these parties augurs well for the cause of ushering in alternative politics aimed at bringing a qualitative change across all spheres, a change that leads to improvement in governance and living standards of people and harnessing the full potential of the country’s resources. The initiative is bound to gain momentum ahead of the 2024 general elections. It is in the fitness of things that Chandrashekhar Rao was the cynosure of all eyes at the historic meeting that has set in motion a process to usher in the much-needed qualitative change in politics.

Building an anti-BJP alternative at the national level is a historic necessity now to save the soul of India. Unfortunately, a splintered opposition, the absence of a common agenda and cohesion among the challengers of the right-wing politics have all contributed to the consolidation of communal forces in the country. However, the emergence of BRS with a clear-cut development agenda has the potential to rewrite the history of national politics. ‘Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ is an apt mantra for the new brand of politics being espoused by the BRS, focusing on the agriculture sector, the backbone of India’s economy, and the welfare of farmers. It involves formulating an alternative economic and political agenda to put the country on a high growth trajectory. With a string of innovative welfare and development initiatives that have become trailblazers, Telangana represents the triumph of optimism over the prophecies of doom. Its flagship schemes, now serving as role models for other States, could be replicated across the country, once the alternative front wins the public mandate. People are now looking for a qualitative change in politics that ensures social justice and faster growth. India needs a fresh approach, a new voice and a new policy direction that can help bring about transformational changes.