Editorial: Judiciary steps in

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

A slew of directives given by the Supreme Court, including the formation of an all-women judicial committee to look into the violence in Manipur, come as a major relief for the State which has been reeling under ethnic strife for over three months. The much-needed judicial intervention will, hopefully, end governance paralysis. As the northeast State is in the grip of unprecedented riots, the Centre and State governments have miserably failed to reach out to the warring communities. The apex court’s healing touch is expected to restore a sense of faith in the rule of law. The court constituted a three-member all-women judicial committee to supervise and monitor relief and rehabilitation, restoration of homesteads and religious places of worship. Besides, the court also decided to ensure multi-layered monitoring of the overall investigation of violence. The formation of the judicial committee to oversee the humanitarian aspects of the crisis and bringing officials from outside to monitor the probe is a clear expression of no confidence in the State government as well as the Centre. The SC has named retired Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the investigation of cases related to all forms of violence in the State. Fixing accountability is the first step towards normalising the situation. The court should also intervene to ensure that the investigating agencies should identify key players behind the unprecedented violence. An honest attempt must be made to find answers to identity — social, economic, aspirational — and resource-sharing issues troubling different communities. In the sharply divided atmosphere in the State, the Centre will have to take the lead in assuaging the local communities.

Over 6,500 FIRs have been registered since the violence broke out in the State on May 3. The BJP-led government in Manipur has transferred to the CBI about 11 cases of sexual violence, including the one concerning the parading of two women naked by a mob in Thoubal district. It has also formed 42 special investigation teams (SITs) to probe the remaining cases. The raging crisis, which has once again exposed the fragility of the social fabric in the northeastern region, calls for a long-term strategy that reassures both the communities of their physical, social, cultural and economic security. Unfortunately, the State and central governments have so far failed to make any headway in their efforts to restore normalcy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deafening silence on the raging violence has not gone down well with the people of the sensitive border State. There are multiple triggers for the ongoing clashes — land rights, illegal immigration and the Manipur High Court’s directive on Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. Unless the fundamental character of the ongoing ethnic conflict is understood, finding optimal solutions will remain elusive. The State must re-establish its authority and become the leading arbitrator in resolving differences between ethnic groups.

