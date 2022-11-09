Education Minister to meet Governor over Common Board for recruitment in Universities

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday said she had sought an appointment with Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan over the Common Board for Centralised Recruitment of Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in the State Universities.
Speaking to reporters here, the Education Minister said appointment was yet to be confirmed by the Governor.
Earlier, the Governor had sent a letter to government requesting to send Education Minister and officials to discuss the common recruitment board, that is pending for approval with the Raj Bhavan for over two months.