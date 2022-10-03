Efforts on to revive glory of Adelli Pochamma temple: Indrakaran

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said efforts were being made to revive the glory of the ancient Sri Pochamma temple at Adelli village in Sarangapur mandal. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the renovation works at the shrine on Monday. The estimated cost of the works was Rs.10 crore.

Indrakaran said many temples across Telangana were developed ever since the new State was formed. He vowed to convert the temple of the village deity into a major pilgrim centre in the district. He opined that he was fortunate to have participated in the reconstruction of the abode of the goddess.

The minister further said that the shrine would be developed considering the inconvenience of the devotees caused due to the narrow premises. He informed that special black stones would be used for constructing the sacred place on the lines of the Yadadri temple and added that a master plan was prepared to develop the temple.

He stated that a special power line would be laid to supply uninterrupted power to the shrine, besides providing drinking water through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. He said that the deadline of the work was 9 months. He claimed that 600 temples were developed in the Nirmal Assembly constituency, being the minister of the Endowments department. He added that works of power substations and check dams were nearing completion.

Zilla Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, Sri Pochamma temple developing committee chairman Aiti Chandu, ZPTC member P Rajeshwar Reddy, Sarangapur Mandal Parishad President A Mahipal Reddy and many others were present.