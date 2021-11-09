EFLU holds online workshop on translation tech

Hyderabad: The Finishing School of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), on Tuesday organised an online workshop on ‘Using Computer Assisted Translation Tool’.

Resource person for the workshop, Etienne Tessier, Head of Consulting and Training Services, ATRIL Solutions, Lille, France, explained various techniques aimed at familiarising the participants with the Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT) Tool. He highlighted the recent developments in the field of translation technology.

The participants had an interaction with Tessier, who is also specialised in translation and localisation, on various aspects related to the CAT Tool, and broad areas like translation, technology, and localisation.

EFLU’s Finishing School, as mentored by Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, regularly organises various workshops and training programmes for its students with an objective to enhance their leadership and employability skills.

