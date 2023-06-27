Hyderabad: Prof Suresh Kumar to continue as EFLU Vice Chancellor

The tenure of EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. Suresh Kumar was extended till his successor was appointed and enters upon office

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:59 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

The tenure of EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. Suresh Kumar was extended till his successor was appointed and enters upon office

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Tuesday clarified that its Vice Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar will continue as the VC.

In a statement, the University administration said that it has come to notice that some people were spreading rumours mentioning that Prof. Suresh Kumar’s term as VC has come to an end.

The tenure of EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. Suresh Kumar was extended till his successor was appointed and enters upon office, it said.

“Communication dated June 15, 2022 from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, clearly states that the present Vice Chancellor of EFLU, whose tenure is going to expire on June 23, 2022 may continue in office notwithstanding the expiry of the tenure till his successor is appointed and enters upon office in terms of first proviso of Clause 4 of Statute of the Statutes of The English and Foreign Languages University Act, 2006…,” the EFLU said.

The university condemned false and baseless allegations made by some unscrupulous elements against its VC.