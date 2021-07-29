Eight children rescued under Operation Muskan

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the Operation Muskan – VII drive in Rachakonda, eight children, including a girl child, were rescued from child labour in Ibrahimpatnam, Vanasthalipuram and Chaitanyapuri here on Thursday.

In the first incident, the Ibrahimpatnam division She Team rescued four minor boys who were found engaged in child labour at an industry in Sheriguda village. They were counseled and handed over to the Child Welfare Department. The shop owner was counseled and warned of legal action for engaging children for work.

In another incident, the She Team from Vanasthalipuram division rescued a minor boy working at a chicken centre and a girl working in a trading unit at Meerpet. They were counseled and handed over to the Child Welfare Department for safe custody.

Two more minor boys were rescued from a bike repair shop by the LB Nagar She Team at RK Puram in Chaitanyapuri. They were handed over to the Child Welfare officials.