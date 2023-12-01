Elaborate arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi at Tirumala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Tirumala: Elaborate arrangements are being made for Uttara Dwara Darsanam at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam executive officer Dharma Reddy.

The Vaikunta Dwara Darsanam would be extended for ten days from December 23 to January 1 and time slot tokens would be issued to avoid devotees waiting in queue lines during the cold winter, he stated.

In all 4,23,5000 tickets would be issued through 94 counters at ten centres from Dec. 22 and the token counters are set up at Tirupati Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Srinivasam Complex, Vishnu Nivasam complex, Bhudevi complex, Sri Govindarajaswami second choultry, zilla parishad high school in MR Palli, ZP High School in Jeevakona, and Kaustubham Rest House in Tirumala, he said.