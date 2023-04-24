Elderly woman electrocuted in Mancherial

Elderly woman was electrocuted when wires of a power line snapped and fell on her at Thallapet village in Dandepalli mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: An elderly woman was electrocuted when wires of a power line snapped and fell on her at Thallapet village in Dandepalli mandal on Monday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Prasad said Gopathi Rajavva, 72-year old native of Thallapet, died on the spot when the live wire of a high tension power supply line of the village snapped and fell on her while she was crossing the road after visiting a neighbour’s house. Neighbours alerted her family members. Her son Shankaraiah lodged a complaint and a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

On April 22, Rajanna (45), a daily wage earner was electrocuted when he accidentally touched an electrified snare meant for hunting wild animals on the outskirts of Arepalli village in Bheemaram mandal on Friday night.

Bollampalli Srinivas Chary (43), a goldsmith and his wife Shashidevi (40) were electrocuted when they touched live wire while drying clothes at Line Gadda area in Chennur on April 21.