Woman dies in wall collapse incident in Jagtial

A 29 year-old woman, Bochkar Vijetha died in a wall collapse incident that took place in Korutla town on Thursday.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:57 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Jagtial: A 29 year-old woman, Bochkar Vijetha died in a wall collapse incident that took place in Korutla town on Thursday.

A resident of Jawahar road, Vijetha sustained severe injuries when the wall of the bathroom collapsed and fell on her. The wall, which became weaker due to incessant rainfall during the last few days, collapsed while she was taking a bath.

Alerted family members shifted her to hospital where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

Police registered the case and began investigation.