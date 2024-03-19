Govt. should provide Rs 10,000 compensation to damaged crops: Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar examined crops damaged due to recent hailstorm in Mustabad, Pothugal, Sevalal Thanda, Gannevanipalli of Mustabad mandal and Obulapur of Thangallapalli mandal on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Rajanna Sircilla: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar demanded the state government to protect the interests of farmers by providing Rs 10,000 compensation for an acre crop damaged due to hailstorm.

Later, speaking to reporters in Sircilla, Vinod Kumar said that farmers were in deep sorrow as the crops produced by spending thousands of rupees and hard work were damaged due to untimely rains.

BRS leader spoke to the district collector Anurag Jayanthi over phone and asked him to take steps to provide compensation to farmers by completing the enumeration process on war-footing.

He requested the collector and Superintendent of Police to remove cases registered against the farmers of Gannevanipalli for drawing water by arranging motors in canals.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy should respond on the issue and take steps to remove cases.

Informing that the paddy sowed in the end of January of the Yasangi season was in a crucial stage, he said that it would be survived if the government was supplied with uninterrupted power.

While touring in Mustabad, he consoled the family members of Elsani Yellaiah, who died after an electric pole fell on him on Monday night.

Vinod Kumar demanded the state government to provide Rs 10 lakh exgratia to the kin of Yellaiah. Since he was eligible for Rythu Bima, the government should take initiative to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance amount too.