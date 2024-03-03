Electrical shop gutted in Mancherial

Mancherial District Fire Officer B Ajay Kumar said electrical lamps, wires, switches, etc., in one of the shops of a complex at the CCC Corner were reduced to ashes, when the outlet caught fire around 11.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 09:52 AM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Electrical goods in an outlet were gutted when a power transformer caught fire at the Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) Corner in Naspur mandal on Saturday night. The loss of property was estimated to be Rs 4 lakh.

A fire engine from Mancherial rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The fire fighters prevented flames spreading to other shops in the complex.

Station Fire officer A Devender and Leading fire officer T Mallaiah took part in the firefighting exercise.