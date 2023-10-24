Eleven booked for assaulting four persons in Mancherial

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Prasad said that a case of attempt to murder was registered against eleven persons of Velganur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Prasad said that a case of attempt to murder was registered against eleven persons of Velganur

Mancherial: Eleven persons were booked for assaulting four persons at Velganur village in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Prasad said that a case of attempt to murder was registered against eleven persons of Velganur for assaulting Pettem Vikas, Pettam Srihari, Gadikoppula Rakesh and Pettem Vamshi of the similar village with sticks and stones. The eleven reportedly attacked the four using sticks and stones over a petty issue and following some previous enmity.

Mild tension prevailed for a while when the eleven persons tried to barge into the house of Pettem Sridhar, finding his fault for a minor injury caused by him during Dasara celebrations on Monday night. Sridhar’s cousins prevented them from entering the house. Consequently, the four relatives of Sridhar sustained injuries when the group attacked them. Investigations were taken up.

Also Read Nizamabad: Man strangles sleeping wife to death