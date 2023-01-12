Eleven persons injured in bus collision in Yadadri-Bhongir

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:51 AM, Thu - 12 January 23

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: Eleven passengers were injured when two private buses collided with each other on National Highway No. 65 at Gundla Bavi of Choutuppal mandal in the district in the early hours of Friday.

The mishap took place when a bus belonging to Orange Travels hit another bus of Mithri travels from behind. The two private buses were going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad. The condition of one passenger was said to be serious.

The police shifted the injured to a government hospital at Choutuppal.