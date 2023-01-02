Over 1 lakh devotees throng Yadadri for Uttara Dwara Darshanam

Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam was provided to the devotees from 5.48 am to 6.48 am after performing special rituals by the temple priests on the auspicious day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:32 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

First time, Uttara dwara darshan was being provided to the devotees at developed Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple after its reopen on the auspicious day of Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadashi on Monday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Over one lakh devotees visited the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to have Uttara Dwara Darshanam on the day of Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadashi on Monday.

Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam was provided to the devotees from 5.48 am to 6.48 am after performing special rituals by the temple priests on the auspicious day. Uttara Dwara Darshanam was provided to devotees for the first time after the reopening of developed temple, with the hill shrine reverberating with the chanting of “Om Laksmi Narasimha”.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, and several MLAs too had Uttara Dwara Darshanam at the temple on the auspicious day.

The temple authorities made required arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to devotees.

In Nalgonda, thousands of people also got Uttara Dwara Darshanam at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Ramagiri. In Suryapet district, Uttara Dwara Darshanam was provided at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Mattapally.