Eleven-year-old girl, grandmother killed in accident in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:20 AM, Fri - 10 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 11-year-old girl and her grandmother died after an unknown vehicle mowed them down while crossing the road near AG College in Rajendranagar on Thursday night.

The victims were V.Bhavani (11), a school student and P.Venkatamma (60), a construction worker from Venkateshwara Colony in Budwel in Rajendranagar.

According to the police, around 10.30pm, the two were crossing the road near the New Bridge at AG College to proceed to their home in Budwel, when the unknown vehicle proceeding from Shamshabad towards Aramghar hit them.

While Bhavani died on the spot, Venkatamma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital later in the night.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .