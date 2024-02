Eluka Chitti: Ancient Telugu Mantra Combats Rodent Damage | Paddy Farms, Medak, Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 04:19 PM

Hyderabad: Paddy farmers in Medak district are using the ‘Eluka Chitti’, an ancient Telugu mantra, to combat rodent damage. Farmers queue for chits, which are then planted in their fields, with some using extra chits for exceptional results.

