Energy conservation award for NTPC-Ramagundam

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam received the prestigious Telangana State Energy Conservation Award-2020 Silver Award.

The award was presented at a special felicitation program organised by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

General Manager (Operations and Maintenance) AK Samaiyar and AGM (EEMG) Manoj Kumar Jha of NTPC Ramagundam received the award from Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to the Government, Energy Department, Telangana and Chairman and Managing Director of TRANSCO, D Prabhakar Rao.

Upon receiving the award, CGM, NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana, Sunil Kumar appreciated team Ramagundam for its continuous efforts in energy conservation for future generation. Underlining the significance of energy conservation, Sunil Kumar said that ‘today’s wastage is tomorrow’s shortage’.

According to NTPC authorities, this coveted award is being given to industries in recognition of contribution towards promoting energy conservation practices.

NTPC-Ramagundam believes that energy conservation not only saves money but also saves environment. The power station implements various energy conservation projects including replacement of conventional lightings to LEDs, replacement of conventional motor to energy efficient motors and use of energy efficient compressors, circulating water pumps coracoating, VAM (Vista Automation Module) installation, etc., resulting in saving of more than 6 mus of power in year.

Additionally, NTPC-Ramagundam has taken many capital projects for efficiency improvements like 28 percent eco additional coil in Stage-II Boilers, RH Right metal upgradation in unit-7, which has resulted in CO2 emission reduction of around 70000 MT (million tons) annually.

