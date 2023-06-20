KU student activists seek govt support for their contributions to Telangana movement

Student activists have raised concerns over them not getting nominated posts and assistance though they played a crucial role in the second phase of the Statehood movement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Dr Sadu Rajesh of KU speaking at press conference on Tuesday

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, student activists have raised concerns over them not getting nominated posts and assistance though they played a crucial role in the second phase of the Statehood movement.

During a press conference held at SDLCE on the KU campus here on Tuesday, they appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to recognise their efforts by offering posts and implementing a student package similar to that of Uttarakhand. They lamented that they have been facing various challenges due to a lack of recognition and financial difficulties.

They highlighted their involvement in significant events such as ‘Polikeka Padayatra’, ‘Rayanigudem’, Manukota Million March, ‘Chalo Hyderabad’, and ‘Chalo Assembly’ and demanded that the State government announce a policy aimed at the welfare and employment opportunities for student activists, ensuring its implementation before the general elections.

They also urged the government to take steps to provide medical facilities for student activists who fell ill during the agitations. The student leaders also emphasized the need for financial security through a special scheme or programme.

Dr Sadhu Rajesh, Dr Feroze Pasha, Dr Chirra Raju, Dr Manda Veeraswamy, Dr Devoji Naik, Dr Palamakula Komaraiah, Jorika Ramesh, Macharla, Saratha Chandra, Vijay Kanna, Dr Challa Srinivas, and others spoke at the press meet.