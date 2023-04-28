Entrepreneur has lot of possibilities in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao said there was a need to promote inclusivity in the country as there were a lot of opportunities available for industrial growth in the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana

Hyderabad: Stating that best business opportunities were available in Telangana, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that given its business policies, infrastructure and support, an entrepreneur has a lot of possibilities in Telangana.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of WE ITTC here on Friday, Rama Rao said there was a need to promote inclusivity in the country as there were a lot of opportunities available for industrial growth in the country. “We must promote inclusivity as this is the best time to be an entrepreneur in India,”he said.

Stating that there were five revolutions simultaneously taking form in Telangana , the Industries Minister said ‘Green Revolution’, where Telangana’s farming segment was touching new heights of success, ‘Blue Revolution’, under which the fisheries were raising their standards under Mission Kakatiya, ‘Pink Revolution’ whereby Telangana was emerging as the top State in livestock,’White Revolution’ wherein dairy product range is both qualitatively and quantitatively growing and ‘Yellow Revolution’, where edible oils production is on the rise.

Additional Development Commissioner of MSME Development and Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO) D Chandra Sekhar said Telangana was the only State to have a marketing hub. “WE ITTC is a prestigious project and it has the potential to go a long way and emerge into a one-stop-shop for all women entrepreneurs,”he said.

President of ALEAP K Rama Devi said people from other States and cities have shifted to Hyderabad to set up their business because of the support the State government was offering to start-ups.