EORTV joins Mumbai Pride as streaming partner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Mumbai’s queer community organised the Mumbai Pride March last weekend at Carter Road in Bandra. Over 2,000 colourfully dressed individuals from the LGBTQ+ community and allies took to the streets after a two-year hiatus.

The parade was organised by Color Positive Foundation where EORTV, known for its queer representation shows, joined in as the official streaming partner.

The march started from a meet-up point near Taj Villa and ended at the Carter Road Amphitheatre. The parade witnessed a celebration of solidarity, varied gender identities, and pride where people came together to make their voices heard.

The crowd was greeted with engaging entertainment programmes and festivities, including live performances from the community members at the end of the march.

EORTV and its web series work towards spreading awareness about the queer community in the society through informative and gender-neutral shows. Their queer stories on the screen play a vital role in normalising various gender identities within the society.