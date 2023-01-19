EPTRI, CMET sign MoU for exchanging mutual knowledge, experience

EPTRI Director General A Vani Prasad suggested more skill trainings could be jointly planned on the e-waste management and testing purpose

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: The Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) and Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology, Hyderabad, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exchanging mutual knowledge and experience.

CMET Director R Ratheesh explained about the latest technologies in e-waste recycling, lithium ion recycling, PCB and rare earth metals. He also spoke on the need of recovery of metals from mobile display units, CFL bulbs and metal recovery.

