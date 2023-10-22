Errabelli inspects KCR’s meeting arrangements in Wardhannapet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Warangal: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLA Aruri Ramesh and other BRS leaders on Sunday inspected arrangements for the public to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as part of the election campaign in Wardhannapet on October 27.

Speaking to the media persons, he criticized the Congress party, saying that if the Congress government comes to power, the people will suffer again. He also said that even though the Karnataka government has copied Telangana’s welfare schemes, they are unable to implement them properly.

Rao also attacked TPCC president Revanth Reddy, saying that he has destroyed all the parties he has been a part of. He also said that the Congress party has destroyed Telangana. He urged the people to not be carried away by the false promises of the Congress party.

The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar RAO will participate in public meetings in Paleru at 12 noon, Mahabubabad at 2 pm and Wardhannapet at 4 pm on October 2, and urged the people to make these meetings successful.

He urged the people to bless Wardhannapet BRS candidate and incumbent Aroori Ramesh with a huge majority once again.