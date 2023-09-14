Errabelli presents Swachh Bharat awards

Minister E Dayakar Rao directed the officials to extend the incentives of Rs 10 lakh to gram panchayats, which had won the State-level awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao said despite the Centre’s lack of support, Telangana was surging ahead in development.

The Minister presented the State-level Swachh Bharat Mission 2023 awards here on Thursday. Forty villages had secured the State and District level awards.

The Minister directed the officials to extend the incentives of Rs.10 lakh to gram panchayats, which had won the State-level awards. Gram Panchayats, which won the State-level awards should also bag national-level awards, he said.

