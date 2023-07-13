Erstwhile Khammam witnesses light to heavy rainfall

After a prolonged dry spell, erstwhile Khammam witnessed light to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Two gates at Taliperu reservoir were lifted to release 1076 of excess water downstream at Cherla in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Khammam: After a prolonged dry spell, erstwhile Khammam witnessed light to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Julurpad in Kothagudem district received 10.5 cm rainfall while Dammapet, Aswaraopet, parts of Kothagudem and Sujathanagar mandals received heavy rainfall and the other mandals received light rainfall on Thursday. In Khammam, Sathupalli received 8.5 cm rainfall while Kamepalli and Singareni mandals received heavy rainfall, Enkoor, Kallur, Penuballi and Vemsoor received moderate rainfall and other mandals received light rainfall.

With the rains in the upper catchment of river Taliperu, flood waters entered into Taliperu reservoir and the water level reached 71.7 metres as against the full reservoir level of 74 metres. Officials have lifted two gates to release 1076 of excess water.

On the other hand, the water level in river Godavari, which was two feet a couple of days ago, increased slightly and reached 13 feet on Thursday. Meanwhile coal production was affected in SCCL opencast mines due to rains.