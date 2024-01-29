Every child should be administered pills on National Deworming Day: Collector

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has directed officials to ensure the distribution of deworming pills to individuals aged one to 19 years in the district on National Deworming Day, slated for February 10.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 09:10 PM

File photo

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked officials to take measures for distribution of deworming pills among the age group of one year to 19 years in the district on National Deworming Day scheduled to be held on February 10.

The Collector, who released the poster and pamphlets related to deworming day on Monday, said due to intestinal worms, children suffer from disorders like stunted growth, dullness, anemia and loss of concentration in studies and to prevent this, the government was distributing deworming pills twice every year.

The purpose behind observing the National Deworming Day was to reduce the prevalence of Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH), commonly known as parasitic intestinal worms, among all children and adolescents, he said.

He asked the officials to distribute deworming pills in all government hostels, educational institutions and Anganwadi centers in the district on the deworming day. Those who fail to consume deworming pills on February 10, should be provided on February 19, he said.