Gangula flays BJP for conspiring to create trouble in Telangana

There were no question paper leaks in the last 9 years, how there were incidents of paper leaks just six months before the Assembly elections, said Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar came down heavily on the BJP for hatching conspiracies to create trouble in Telangana through unethical activities. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was playing a key role in the saffron party’s conspiracy to malign the BRS government for political gains, he said.

Stating that BJP was trying to adopt the unethical politics it was deploying in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh here as well, the Minister said the people of Telangana would have to face severe problems in future if the BJP was not prevented from continuing its dirty games here. Pointing out that there were no question paper leaks in the last nine years, he asked how there were incidents of paper leaks just six months before the Assembly elections.

With a conspiracy to gain political benefit by blaming the government, the BJP purposefully unleashed examination papers’ leakage episode with the help of the party’s sympathizers. However, the state government has no relation with paper leakage, he made it clear.

Anticipating that the survival of the BJP would become difficult if all vacant government jobs were filled, the saffron party was indulging in such kind of unethical activities to blame the State government, he said.