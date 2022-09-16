Everyone must strive for protecting ozone layer: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

(File Photo) Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran reminded the importance of the layer and the need to protect it in connection with International Ozone Protection Day observed on Wednesday.

Nirmal: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that everyone must strive for protecting the ozone layer which was a natural protection and filters harmful rays. He reminded the importance of the ozone layer and the need to protect it in connection with International Ozone Protection Day observed on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran opined that humans could exist on the planet only if the ozone layer was protected. He stated that it could be achieved with the help of ecological balance. The layer acts like a roof to the house and protects us from all kinds of weather. It’s a part of nature. Our lives would be at stake if it is damaged, he added.

The minister further said that the government was taking a slew of measures for reducing pollution and to protect the layer. He cited Telangana ku Harita Haram, a massive plantation drive aimed at increasing the green cover of the State. Telangana Pollution Control Board was committed to conserve the environment, besides preventing air and water pollution. It was creating awareness among the public over the cause.

He stated that the layer was affected due to release of chlorofluorocarbons emitted from refrigerators, air-conditioning machines and aero planes. It can be mitigated by reducing usage of these appliances and the flying.