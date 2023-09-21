Ex-HCA secretary seeks Electoral Officer’s intervention to end proxy voting from institutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) secretary T Shesh Narayan, in a letter to VS Sampath Kumar, the Electoral Officer, sought his intervention to end proxy voting from the Institutions before finalizing the electoral list for the upcoming elections.

Referring to the BCCI constitution, Shesh Narayan said that the HCA constitution is not in accordance with the parent body.

“I wish to bring to your kind notice that the constitution registered by HCA by the then Administrators under the signature of Sri C PandurangaMurthy, the then CEO of HCA failed to replicate the Constitution as directed by the Supreme Court in toto.

In Chapter 1 Rules and Regulations Item 3 (a) (ii) “full members – member club/Institution/institution club/district association (registered or not registered) and former international players (Men and Women) hailing from State of Telangana”

“The Supreme Court categorically pointed out the representative of the Institutions as per Supreme Court orders and the constitution of BCCI adopted wherein it is clearly stated that only first class cricketers of respective institutions should come together and elect one nominee to attend the general body and vote. It was also stated that there shall not be any proxy voting.”

A mere look at the list of Institutional voters clearly shows gross violation. In light of the above in the previous elections held in HCA officials or their representatives who were not first class cricketers nor elected by the association of cricketers of the institution represented and voted. Which tantamounts to proxy voting. I sincerely request you sir to kindly give a serious thought into this aspect in conducting free and fair elections,” he wrote in the letter.