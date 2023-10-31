Exhibition held as part of Khadi Mahotsav at NITW

Throughout the month of October, Khadi products are being sold through various KVIC certified Khadi Sales outlet across the state of Telangana in which discounts up to 40% are being provided for khadi sales.

Hanamkonda: As part of celebrations under Khadi Mahotsav, the one day mini-exhibition was organized by Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Club, NIT, Warangal, in association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), State office, here on Tuesday .

A long range of products like Khadi/Village industries (honey, pottery demo, leather, readymade garments, etc) /Handloom/Handicrafts etc. were displayed in 12 stalls. Students and staff showed huge interest in the demonstration of charkha and Pottery which were also showcased at the Exhibition venue. Elocution competition on Khadi and its relevance was also conducted among the students.

NIT Warangal Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi and KVIC Director Dr Manoj Lanka urged the students and youth to embrace Khadi as a symbol of national pride and fashion with a message of “Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion”. To celebrate “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” under the aegis of Khadi Mahotsav, the officials inspired the students/staff of NIT Warangal to wear Khadi being a sustainable, eco-friendly, hand-spun and hand-woven fabric that supports growth of rural artisans.

Dr. Manoj Lanka, State Director, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Telangana, therefore urged everyone to make Khadi Mahotsav a success by buying and promoting Khadi products thereby increasing Sales of Khadi contributing towards Self-reliant India. The participants were also requested to take e- pledge and support Khadi artisans.

