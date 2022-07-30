Expedite land acquisition for 3 new airports: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take necessary steps for expediting the process of acquiring land for the construction of three new airports in Adilabad, Jakranpally in Nizamabad and Warangal districts.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Reddy said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has already informed that it would extend necessary assistance in constructing the airports. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) also submitted feasibility reports for the three new airports to the State government in June 2021.

For the development of Warangal airport, 27.7 acres in the first phase and 333.86 acres in the second phase would be required while 122 acres in the first phase and 175 acres in the second phase would be required for the construction of the airport in Adilabad. For the construction of the Greenfield airport at Jakranpally, 510 acres in the first phase and 235 acres in the second phase would be required, he said.