‘Expedite land acquisition for Basaveshwara, Sangameshwara projects’

Collector A Sharath directed officials to complete land acquisition for pump houses by March 20 so that the irrigation department will ground the works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Sangareddy Collector A Sharath

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath instructed revenue officials to expedite the land acquisition for the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Projects.

The Collector directed them to complete land acquisition for pump houses by March 20 so that the irrigation department will ground the works.

During a meeting with Tahsildars, Revenue Divisional Officers and Additional Collector G Veera Reddy on Saturday, the Collector enquired about the progress of land acquisition for both the projects, following which revenue officials informed the Collector that they had completed the land acquisition for the pump house at Basaveshwara at Borancha while land acquisition for the Ramteerth pump house was underway. The same for pump houses at Hothi (K) and Chinna Chelmada villages was also underway.