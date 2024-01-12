Sangareddy Collector given warm farewell

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 07:37 PM

Sangareddy: Officials recalled the work of A Sharath, who had rendered his services during his one-and-half years tenure as District Collector.

Sharath was transferred and appointed as Secretary to the Tribal Welfare department as part of the recent reshuffle of IAS officers in the State.

Recalling his efforts during a farewell party organised by the District Officers Association Sangareddy at the Collectorate on Friday, Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said the Election Commission of India had appointed him as SP here just 40 days before the election.

Since it was his first posting as SP, Rupesh he was a bit puzzled about how to handle things as the elections were just days away. However, Sharath had guided him taking him in his vehicle to prepare him for the election process.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Chandrashekhar, District Panchayat Officer Suresh Mohan Incumbent Collector Valluru Kranthi and others were present.