Kothagudem: Youth donates home appliances to PwD couple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Kothagudem: The members of Writer Basti Gollagudem Youth (WBGY) donated home appliances and goods to a newly wedded couple with physical disabilities in Kothagudem.

A woman, Soni of Gollagudem married a man Srinu of Dornakal recently. With an intention to help the couple to set up their house as they come from families with poor financial background, the youth generated an amount of Rs 20,000.

They then bought a washing machine, an almirah and a dressing table, which they presented to the couple.

The elders of the locality appreciated the youth for their charitable act and assured them to support their future activities, said a release on Saturday.