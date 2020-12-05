Experience immersive weekend getaways

Indulge in an exquisite spread of contemporary global cuisine, serving signature preparations of Lobsters, Crabs, unlimited pours of heady tipples and live music.

By | Published: 7:25 pm

New Delhi: With ITC Maurya Delhi Weekends call for extravagant indulgences! Gather with loved ones and feast on a stellar selection of western and Indian fare or check into the luxury hotel for a staycation with heightened safety and hygiene standards and initiatives across the restaurants and hotel premises.

Celebrate the weekend in style!

Indulge in an exquisite spread of contemporary global cuisine, serving signature preparations of Lobsters, Crabs, unlimited pours of heady tipples and live music. Savour hearty winter indulgences and breathtaking views with sensorial open-air dining experiences at ITC Maurya’s Sunday Brunch, which started 29th November onwards at Ottimo at West View, the rooftop restaurant with a breathtaking view of Delhi’s green belt.

Every Sunday, 1pm – 6 pm

INR 3000 plus taxes.

The Gourmet Bubble

When celebrations are in order, the “Gourmet Bubble” is the perfect choice for your intimate soiree. ITC Maurya, Delhi presents an all-inclusive offering that includes a private venue, a bespoke signature menu, select premium beverages and your exclusive service team all backed by heightened safety and hygiene measures.

100% Back

Match your spend and double your joy! Book a stay with ITC Maurya, Delhi and avail the ï¿½100% Back’ offer, receiving the full amount as hotel credits* which you can instantly redeem during your stay enjoying responsible luxury experiences including delectable food & beverage offerings, soothing spa treatments and a lot more. This exciting offer is valid on weekdays and weekends, available across 15+ #ITCHotels and Welcomhotels at over 10 destinations across India. Curating immersive luxury experiences and world-class hospitality strengthened by our #WeAssure program, a one-of-a-kind safety and well-being initiative, ensuring peace of mind and well-being during your stay.

Call at 1800-419-6444 to reserve the offer.

*Terms & Conditions apply. Book the ï¿½100% Back’ offer and receive the full amount as hotel credits* redeemable during your stay on food & beverage offerings, soothing spa treatments & lots more.

Looking for a makeover or simply some mid-week pampering?

Accentuate your look or rejuvenate yourself with tailored beauty treatments and hair therapies curated for both men and women in calming settings at Salon Di Wills, an oasis of regenerations at ITC Maurya.

Celebrate the woman that you are and usher in the weekend at the Golf Bar, styled after atmospheric and timeless English Country Clubs on Friday evenings. With live jazz performances, let your hair down and beat the blues with your friends in a relaxed ambience, sipping invigorating beverages.

Every Friday, 8 pm onwards.

For reservations, please call +919582414492 or email: [email protected]

For more information and a customized offers call 011 26112233