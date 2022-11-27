Explore innovative methods to resolve people’s problems: KCR tells officials

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted officials and employees to think big and creative to bring qualitative change for achieving better results.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for collective and coordinated efforts of the government machinery for effective implementation of government programmes to achieve the desired results. He termed the progress achieved in the State after decades of struggle as a result of similar collective efforts to meet the aspirations of the people.

He wanted officials and employees to think big and creative to bring qualitative change for achieving better results. He asked them to explore innovative methods to resolve people’s problems as per the changing times.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, the Chief Minister reviewed development works undertaken by the Municipal Administration department across the State. He observed that with growing economic resources and wealth in Telangana, people’s purchasing power had increased and accordingly, their needs as well as expectations with regard to the government services were also increasing.

“People are already experiencing quality services due to improvement in basic infrastructure in sectors like agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, electricity, roads, education, and medicine among others. Rural economy has achieved a qualitative growth. It is the responsibility of the government officials to provide better quality services to them. Accordingly, everyone should work together to provide quality services and facilities to the people,” he added.

Pointing out that there was a rising demand for strengthening of civic amenities, Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to make continuous efforts to fulfill the needs of people and keep up with their trust in government services. He reminded that there was an unprecedented response from people to the services offered at government hospitals and other government institutions. While reverse migration was on in Telangana, around 30 lakh people were migrating to the State from other States for work. Revenues also increased considerably and the government was able to deliver services at the doorstep.

“The government machinery should fine tune its responsibilities to meet the aspirations of the people, as per the increased work in all government departments. All the employees should rise to the occasion,” the Chief Minister asserted. He pointed out that due to changing climatic conditions, there were constant rains throughout the year and works could be taken up only a span of six months in the absence of rains. Accordingly, he wanted the officials to plan and execute the works effectively.